Love Chloe Fueling the Fight

The long wait for a distinctive Kansas license plate to help raise money for families hit by childhood cancers will soon be over. Heidi Feyerherm-Smith, President and Founder of the Love Chloe Foundation says drivers can purchase the plate in January.

The plate will help the organization raise money to support the “Fueling the Fight” campaign which provides gas cards to help families pay for trips across the state for medical care as well as chipping in for childhood cancer research.

Heidi Feyerherm-Smith, President and Founder of Love Chloe tells KSAL News the idea began to get traction in late 2019 and got added into the 2020 calendar, but the state’s need to navigate through Covid-19 put the process on hold.

Feyerherm-Smith credited former State Senator Randall Hardy, current State Senator J.R. Claeys and Salina Representative Steven Howe with championing the cause.

The fee for the license plate will be $50. This fee goes directly back to the Love, Chloe Foundation and will support the “Fueling the Fight” campaign to provide gas card to families across the state of Kansas as well as childhood cancer research.

Golf, Gala and Golf Balls from Heaven fundraiser this weekend.

The weekend begins with the golf tournament on Friday, October 15. This is a 4-person scramble with an 8am and 1pm tee time. Each tee time will be limited to the first 20 teams. Players get lunch, beer, prizes and more!!

On Saturday, October 16 the gala will be sure not to disappoint. The event will open at 5pm for VIP guests and 6pm for others. Tickets details are below. The night will feature guest speakers, a large silent auction and live auction as well as dinner, drinks and mobile bidding!

Join in Sunday, October 17 for their annual Golf Balls from Heaven at 1pm at the Salina Municipal Golf Course. This golf ball drop will be a fun time as the local fire department will be dropping the balls from their big ladder! The ball closest to the pin will win $1,500!!!