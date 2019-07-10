Salina, KS

Loud Snoring Causes Altercation

Jeremy BohnJuly 10, 2019

A female victim was sent to the hospital after her boyfriend allegedly struck and strangled her early Wednesday morning.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to Wal-Mart, 2900 S. 9th St. in Salina, at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a domestic dispute.

Officers made contact with 54-year-old George Reizer, Salina, who says he was asleep on the grass north of Wal-Mart when his girlfriend allegedly struck him in the face for snoring too loud.

A witness said that they saw the female victim laying face down while Reizer allegedly struck her in the back of the head repeatedly before he strangled and made threats against the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital with bumps and bruises to the back of her head, a bruise on her chin and a scrape on her left elbow.

Reizer was arrested and is charged with aggravated domestic battery, criminal threat, criminal restraint and domestic battery.

