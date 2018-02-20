Lottery Thief Turns Self In

A Salina woman is facing numerous charges for allegedly stealing lottery tickets from her place of work and cashing them in at another store.

Police arrested 22-year-old Colbie D. Kindle on Saturday after she turned herself in to authorities.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that while working at Rod’s Travel Center #5, 680 S. Phillips Street, on February 2, Kindle activated a pack of 15 lottery tickets and left the store without paying for them.

Police say on February 15, she took the tickets to Casey’s General store on W. Crawford and cashed them in for $300.

She is now facing charges that could include unlawful acts with a computer, theft by deception and theft of property or services.