Lottery Scammers Take $1,500 in cash from Two Men

Lottery scammers take advantage of two men in two separate occasions.

Police Captain Mike Miller tells KSAL News yesterday at the Flying J Travel Center, a 54-year old male truck driver from Indiana was approached by a group of people telling him they “won the lottery.” They told the victim they would match their money prize with him. The victim accepted their offer and he pulled out $400 in cash.

The scammers forcibly take the cash from the victim, but he fought back and got only half of his amount. The suspects jump into their vehicle and fled from the victim.

Captain Miller says the suspects meet another truck driver at Flying J. A 34-year old male truck driver from Texas, is approached by the group and scam him the same way.

The 34-year old man goes inside Flying J to access an ATM while the suspects followed him in. The victim withdrawals $1,300 in cash and the suspects snatch the amount of his hand and left in their vehicle.

The lottery scammers left Flying J in a 4-door Chevy pickup with Missouri tags. Captain Miller says authorities tracked down the tags.

The investigation is ongoing.