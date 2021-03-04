Lottery Player Wins $22,000 Top Prize

One Kansas Lottery player can stop searching for a lucky four-leaf clover as they’ve just won the $22,000 top prize in the 2by2 game.

According to the lottery, the winning ticket was sold in South Central Kansas. It matched all four numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing to win the prize.

The winning numbers in the 2by2 drawing on March 3, 2021, are Red 5–26 and White 11–22.

The counties in South Central Kansas include Barton, Rice, McPherson, Marion, Stafford, Reno, Harvey, Pratt, Kingman, Sedgwick, Butler, Barber, Harper, Sumner, and Cowley.

2by2 is a daily draw game that offers eight ways to win! Tickets start at just $1 to play.

If you have snagged a prize of $600 or higher, you can claim in person by making an appointment! Please contact [email protected] with your name, phone number, prize amount, and preferred day and time. To see more information about the requirements of claiming a prize in person, please click here.

