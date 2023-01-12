Salina, KS

Lottery Jackpots Top $1.7 Billion

Todd PittengerJanuary 12, 2023

There will be some huge Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots, giving players this weekend a shot at a combined $1.7 billion.

There was no Mega Millions jackpot winner Tuesday, or Powerball jackpot winner Wednesday.

Friday’s Mega Millions drawing rolls to an estimated $1.35 billion, with a cash option of nearly $708 million.

In more than 20 years since the game began in 2002, Friday’s jackpot is the second largest ever in the Mega Millions game. The Mega Millions record remains $1.537 billion, won by a single ticket in South Carolina on October 23, 2018. Prior to that, two years ago, a $1.05 billion prize was won in Michigan on January 22, 2021, and there was that big $1.337 billion jackpot won in Illinois in July of 2021.

Saturday’s Powerball drawing rolls to an estimated $404 million with a cash option of nearly $212 million.

The largest ever Powerball jackpot of $2.04 billion was won by a single ticket in California on Nov. 8, 2022.

_ _ _

Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

