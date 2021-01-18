Salina, KS

Lottery Jackpots Top $1.5 Billion

Todd PittengerJanuary 18, 2021

There is no winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing. The jackpot now moves up to an estimated $730 million dollars. Next drawing is the upcoming night of Inauguration Day. The after tax take home lump sum cash value will be around $546 million. The next Mega-Millions draw is Tuesday night with an estimated before tax jackpot of $850 million.

At a combined $1.5 billion, these jackpot runs have produced the highest combined Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots since October 2018. Both jackpots have been on a roll since they were hit the same week in September. The Mega Millions jackpot was last hit on September 15, 2020, in Wisconsin and the Powerball jackpot was hit a day later in New York.

The Kansas Lottery urges players to play responsibly and safely by maintaining social distancing and wearing a mask when purchasing tickets.

If you’re able to snag a prize of $600 or higher, you can make an appointment for an in-person claim. Please contact [email protected] with your name, phone number, prize amount, and preferred day and time. To see more information about the requirements of claiming a prize in person, please click here.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

