Lottery Jackpots Reaching Record Levels

A couple of lottery jackpots have climbed to some of the largest ever. With no winners over the weekend, the Powerball jackpot is now approaching a billion dollars, while the Mega Millions jackpot has topped a billion dollars.

The Powerball jackpot is quickly climbing the rankings as one of the game’s largest. It is now estimated at $800 million for the next drawing on Monday night, making it the sixth-largest prize in the history of the game. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $384.8 million.

This is the second Powerball jackpot to reach $800 million this year. The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1, 2024, by a ticket in Michigan that won a prize worth $842.4 million. Since then, there have been 35 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. Monday’s drawing will be the 36th drawing in the jackpot run

For the sixth time in less than six years, the Mega Million jackpot has topped $1 billion. After 30 drawings without a jackpot win, the big prize is currently estimated at $1.1 billion, with a $525.8 million cash option for the next drawing on Tuesday. If the jackpot is won Tuesday, it would be the fifth largest prize in the history of the game. The Mega Millions jackpot was last won on December 8th.

Tickets for both Powerball and Mega Millions are available across Kansas everywhere Kansas Lottery tickets are sold.

Powerball Top 10 Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $842.4 Million – January 1, 2024 – MI $800 Million (est.) – March 25, 2024 $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 – WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

Mega Millions Top 10 Jackpots