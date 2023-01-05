Salina, KS

Lottery Jackpots at $1.265 Billion

Todd PittengerJanuary 5, 2023

The new year is beginning with some huge Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots, giving players this weekend a shot at a combined $1.265 billion.

There was no Mega Millions jackpot winner Tuesday, or Powerball jackpot winner Wednesday.

Friday’s Mega Millions drawing rolls to an estimated $940 million with a cash option of $483.5 million.

In more than 20 years since the game began in 2002, there have been just three larger jackpots than Friday’s estimated prize. The Mega Millions record remains $1.537 billion, won by a single ticket in South Carolina on October 23, 2018. Two years ago, a $1.05 billion prize was won in Michigan on January 22, 2021, and there was that big $1.337 billion jackpot won in Illinois last July.

Saturday’s Powerball drawing rolls to an estimated $325 Million with a cash option of $165.2 Million million.

The largest ever Powerball jackpot of $2.04 billion was won by a single ticket in California on Nov. 8, 2022.

