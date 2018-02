Salina Police are looking for a stolen car that someone drove away from a bar and grill.

Police report that Eloise Martinez was visiting Maggie Mae’s, 409 S. Broadway on Tuesday afternoon around 2pm.

She told officers when she walked out the door 15-minutes later her car was gone.

Martinez also said she may have accidentally dropped the keys in the parking lot without realizing it.

The 2010 Ford Fusion is tan in color, has Kansas plate: 470 FZZ and is valued at $8,000.