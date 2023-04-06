LORENZO CAIN CELEBRATION TO BE HELD AT KAUFFMAN STADIUM ON MAY 6

KANSAS CITY, Mo.— The Kansas City Royals announced today that prior to the game on May 6 vs. the Oakland Athletics, there will be an on-field celebration of the retirement of 2015 World Series champion outfielder, Lorenzo Cain, who will sign a 1-day contract to finish his career with the Royals.

A veteran of 13 Major League seasons, Cain joined the Royals via trade in December 2010 from Milwaukee, and he played an instrumental role in the franchise’s return to prominence in 2014 and 2015.

Cain finished his career with 1,171 games played, 626 runs scored, 1,220 hits, 225 doubles, 24 triples, 87 home runs, 454 RBI, 190 stolen bases, 362 walks and a .283/.343/.407 slashline (.749 OPS). Across seven seasons with the Royals from 2011-17, he played in 713 games, scored 383 runs, collected 765 hits, 140 doubles, 21 triples, 56 home runs, 308 RBI, 120 stolen bases and 195 walks while posting a .289/.342/.421 slashline (.763 OPS).