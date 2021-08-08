Lopez slaps game-winning hit after rain delay

The Royals had a 5-1 lead because of five runs off lefty Jon Lester, while Kansas City starter Kris Bubic battled through 4 2/3 innings, allowing just one run despite finding himself in multiple jams and walking four. In the fourth inning, the left-hander walked the first two batters he faced and hit another to load the bases with no outs and the threat of the Cardinals lineup turning over if he wasn’t able to get out of the jam.