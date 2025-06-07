Loose Tire Hits Bicycle Riders

A couple of bicycle riders were injured when they were hit by a tire that became detached from a trailer.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Wayne and Barbara Akers, both age 75 and from Marion, were riding bicycles on the shoulder of U.S. 36 Highway in Rawlins County in NW Kansas.

An approaching 2015 Chevrolet Silverado was towing a trailer which had no tag. The trailer lost a front tire, which broke free and struck the two bicycle riders.

Both of the bicycle riders suffered suspected serious injuries and were transported to the hospital in Atwood.

The driver of the truck, a 54-year-old man from Granby, Montana, had no apparent injuries.

The incident happened at 2:20 Friday afternoon on U.S. 36 Highway at milepost 36.5, about or 8 1/2 miles east of K 161 Highway.