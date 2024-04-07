Longtime School Administrator Remembered

A school administrator who spent most of his 44-year-career in education as a guidance counselor at Salina South High School is being remembered. Floyd “Stan” Standridge passed away peacefully on Friday.

Mr. Standridge held two Masters Degrees, and was proud to be an educator for 44 years. He spent most of his extensive career as a guidance counselor at Salina South High School where he supported countless young people as they navigated the path through high school and the first steps beyond graduation. He was honored to be recognized as 1998 Kansas Master Teacher of the Year and was selected to be a Fulbright Teacher Memorial Fund to Japan honoree.

Mr. Standridge held many leadership positions in various professional, religious and civic organizations throughout his life and career. He was a devout Christian having served his home church, Salina First Church of the Nazarene in countless ways over the years. He loved doing genealogy research, reading American and Egyptian History, learning about NASA and space science, and was the best listener and problem solver in the whole world.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 9, 2024 from 11-2 pm and Funeral Service at 2 pm, both at the First Church of the Nazarene.

Ryan Mortuary is handling arrangements.