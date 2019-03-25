Longtime Salina Restaurant Closes

A restaurant which has been in business at one of the busiest intersections in Salina for over thirty years has closed. Long John Silver’s, located at 1019 E Crawford at the corner of Crawford and Ohio Streets, has closed.

Signs on the building were taken down Monday, and all of the contents inside were being removed.

The operators of the restaurant did not own the building. They tell KSAL News the lease was up. They hope to relocate, possibly to an area further south, and open a new location. It would operate under a different business model. It would be smaller, and more drive-thru friendly.

A week ago the restaurant manager reported he was robbed, only to later be arrested for allegedly falsely reporting a crime.

A Long John Silver’s restaurant has been at the Crawford Street location since the 1970s.