Longtime Radio Host Nancy Hodges Remembered

Todd PittengerMay 17, 2022

A long-time Salina radio personality has passed away. Nancy Hodges passed away Tuesday afternoon following a battle with leukemia.

The 88-year-old Hodges was heard on KSAL’s “Friendly Fire” for nearly 14 years. Hodges was the co-host of the show from October 31st, 2005, through August 2nd, of 2019.

On her last show Hodges said she enjoyed her years on the radio, and made many friends.

 

Hodges was known for having a kind heart. She spoke often of her love for her family, including her dogs.

Her son “Boo” posted “My Mom died today very peacefully. Please be kind to total strangers, take care of children and animals , and enjoy each day on this earth. She spent her whole life like that.”

Services for Nancy Hodges are pending.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

