Longtime Lions Event Expands

An event which has been going on in Salina for over a half century to fund an organization that helps the community in multiple ways is this weekend. The Sunflower Lions Club annual Ham and Bean Feed will be held Saturday at the 4-H Building in Kenwood Park.

New to the event this year is a Craft Fair in conjunction with the Ham & Bean Feed. Currently 10 booths with a range of products will be in place. Check them out while dining or just drop by to see what they are offering. There will be a prize drawing in each booth. You do not have to purchase a meal in order to shop the booths.

If you have ever received an academic letter from one of the high schools in Salina then you should know that the Lamp of Learning and bars for each continuing year of academic achievement is made possible by your local Sunflower Lions club. The program was initially started by the Heart of America Lions club and when Heart of America disbanded the program was taken over by the Sunflower Lions club.

Sunflower Lions club members are pleased to provide this accolade at no charge to students that excel academically in all high schools in town including Sacred Heart High school, St. Johns Military School, Central High and South High.

The academic letters program is in addition to the Lions Club International’s “Fight for Sight” that includes purchasing glasses for needy individuals, helping to fund the KU Sight Foundation, providing the Lions Screening bus for the state and the new computer scanning that helps detect vision problems and refers young children to an eye doctor.

The fund raiser on Saturday is from 11:00 AM until 3:00 PM. Tickets are $8.00 in advance, $9.00 at the door. It is all you can eat. They also have pizza available for folks who prefer it.

You may contact any club member or pick up tickets at The Flower Nook, 208 E Iron Ave.