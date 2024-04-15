Longtime Advocate For Salina Remembered

A woman who spent over 30 years as an avid advocate for Salina is being remembered. Sylvia Rice, the longtime director of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce’s Visit Salina division has passed away.

The chamber made the announcement Monday, writing:

“During her career, Sylvia exemplified dedication, professionalism, and a true passion for her work. Her contributions to the Salina community are immeasurable. In her 33 years with our organization, Sylvia championed many local and statewide tourism programs and initiatives, advocated for small business and non-profit organizations, and was a pioneer in creating the vibrant cultural arts environment that we all enjoy and love today. Sylvia will be greatly missed not only for her professional capabilities but also for her kindness, camaraderie, and sense of humor. She was a mentor to many of our staff, as well as many in the community. Her absence truly leaves a void that cannot be filled. Our thoughts and prayers are with Sylvia’s family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time. We extend our deepest condolences and offer our support in any way we can. We encourage everyone who knew and loved Sylvia to enjoy a stroll downtown among the public art of SculptureTour, to reflect on the impact she made on our lives and the legacy she has left behind.”

In remembering Rice, the Stiefel Theatre wrote:

“We have lost a tremendous friend to Salina and this region. Sylvia Rice’s vision, impact, love and passion for this community will always be felt far and wide. She championed our local cultural organizations – and gave of herself always as a friend that we knew was in our corner. Sylvia made things happen, she listened and she worked tirelessly. We send our deepest sympathy to Sylvia’s family and to the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce. We want to express our deepest gratitude for Sylvia – for all you did for us. Your support, patience, smile, tenacity, humor and vision made such a difference. Thank you.”

Details regarding memorial services or arrangements will be communicated as they become available.

_ _ _

Photo via Salina Area Chamber of Commerce