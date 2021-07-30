Salina, KS

Longhorns, Sooners Joining SEC

Metro NewsJuly 30, 2021

(Birmingham, AL) — The Southeastern Conference is extending membership to the Universities of Texas and Oklahoma.

The SEC announced Thursday member schools voted unanimously in favor of bringing in the Sooners and Longhorns in 2025.

UT and OU said earlier this week they were planning to leave the Big 12. It means the SEC will become the first superconference in the NCAA.

It also links Texas back up with old Southwest Conference rivals Texas A&M and Arkansas.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey noted the vote is recognition of the “legacies of academic and athletic excellence” established by Texas and Oklahoma.

