“A Night of Chance” Friday Night

The Salina Area United Way is inviting everyone to dress up, step in, and place your bets for a cause. The organization is hosting the casino-themed “A Night of Chance, All in For Change” event this Friday night.

With black tie strongly suggested, this is a polished night of casino-style play where your chips become more than bragging rights and trade them in for prizes as the evening unfolds.

Not familiar with how casino games work? No problem, the friendly dealers will explain the games, answer questions, and help you every step of the way. Whether you’re a seasoned card shark or it’s your very first casino-style event, you’ll fit right in.

This night is about having fun, enjoying great company, and making a difference in our community, not being an expert. The event will happen Friday, August 7th, at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center. Enjoy light hors d’oeuvres, take part in a whiskey pull, and explore auction item.

According to the United Way, this isn’t just a night of chance. This event plays a key role in growing their Community Resiliency Pillar, specifically strengthening our Emergency Relief Fund. When local families face unexpected crises — job loss, medical emergencies, housing instability — this fund ensures they can respond quickly and effectively. Your attendance helps them s remain nimble, compassionate, and ready when our community needs us most. Because when our neighbors are in crisis, we don’t gamble with their future. We act.