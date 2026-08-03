Kansas Farmers, Leaders Attend “Corn Congress”

Kansas Corn Growers Association farmer-leaders and the Kansas Corn Collegiate Academy attended the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) Corn Congress meetings to advocate for key agricultural issues and priorities.

According to the organization, priority issues included nationwide year-round passage of E15 in the Senate, renewal of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), bipartisan development and passage of a new Farm Bill, and reduction of high input costs through increased exploration of consolidation within the fertilizer industry and removal of countervailing duties and tariffs.

Kansas Corn grower leaders, staff, and Collegiate Academy met with all six members of the Kansas delegation. In addition to the Kansas offices, attendees met with congressional offices from across the country who do not have an established corn grower organization they can connect with to share how corn and ethanol impact their state and our country.

“Attending NCGA’s biannual policy meeting, Corn Congress, gives Kansas producers a voice alongside farmers from other corn-growing states, ensuring that the practical realities of Kansas agriculture aren’t overlooked when national farm policy is debated in Washington, D.C.,” Brett Grauerholz, KCGA vice president and farmer in Republic, KS, said. “Because Kansas farmers face unique challenges from weather, markets, transportation, and environmental issues, showing up at Corn Congress ensures those realities are heard on Capitol Hill.”

Kansas attendees also met with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Production and Conservation Administrator Richard Fordyce, NRCS Chief Colton Buckley, and Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor.

Additionally, Kansas farmers met with other state and national farmer leaders to discuss policies they would like to see NCGA implement and establish at the federal level. For more information on KCGA’s policy priorities, visit kscorn.com.