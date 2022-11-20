Longhorns Clinch 2022 Big 12 Volleyball Championship

Texas has secured a conference-record sixth-consecutive Big 12 volleyball championship and earned the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. UT stands at 14-1 in Conference play with one league match remaining. This is the Longhorns’ 15th Big 12 crown, which includes winning or sharing 11 of the last 12 titles and 14 of the previous 16.

UT is the top-ranked team in the country in both the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s (AVCA) Division I Coaches Poll and the RPI. Texas was revealed in the top spot of the NCAA D1 Volleyball Committee’s Top 10 teams for results through Oct. 29 and is the only team in the country with an unbeaten mark in six or more matches against ranked competition (6-0). UT entered the week of Nov. 14 leading the country in hitting percentage (.338), is second in assists per set (13.72) and third in kills per set (14.57). Three Longhorns came into the week ranked in the top 10 in individual statistics with Asjia O’Neal leading the nation in hitting percentage (.477), Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres ranking sixth in assists per set (11.53) and Logan Eggleston ranking ninth in points per set (5.19).

The Big 12 currently has the highest RPI ranking of any league and has eight teams in the top 100 of the RPI (89% of the league), the best percentage of any Power Five conference. Baylor is No. 16, Kansas is No. 24, Iowa State is No. 27, TCU is No. 40, Kansas State is No. 68, Texas Tech is No. 69 and Oklahoma is No. 99. The Conference entered the week with the highest non-conference winning percentage among Power Five leagues (.734) and had the highest percentage of teams that have an overall record over .500 (89%) to start the week.

Conference teams will find out their NCAA tournament fate with the 2022 DI Women’s Volleyball Championship selection show at 6:30 p.m. CT Sunday, Nov. 27 on ESPNU.