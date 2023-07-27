Longford Woman Dies in Rollover Crash

A woman from Longford was killed in a rollover crash near the Saline/Ottawa County line on Wednesday evening.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that 65-year-old Shirley Rodriguez was driving northbound in a 1999 Chevy Tahoe when for an unknown reason, she lost control of the vehicle in the 6500 block of N. Ohio and crossed over into the ditch.

Deputies say she was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The accident occurred Wednesday evening about 6:10pm.

Photo Courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office