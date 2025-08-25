Longford Ready For 69th Rodeo

Organizers are ready for an area rodeo which dates back to 1956. The 69th Annual Longford PRCA Rodeo, a Labor Day Weekend tradition, is this coming weekend.

According to the Longford Rodeo Committee the award-winning event on Friday, August 29th, and Saturday, August 30th, promises to be the most exciting yet, with major facility enhancements and expanded youth participation that will shape the future of the sport.

The Longford PRCA Rodeo has been known for its family-friendly atmosphere and high-quality competition. This year, the committee has invested in a number of improvements to elevate the experience for both contestants and fans.

New additions to the grounds include two additional parking entrances for improved traffic flow, a rebuilt rough stock area for improved livestock handling and safety, newly-refurbished roping chutes and timed event area, thanks to a generous donation from Linn Post and Pipe, and more.

“We take a lot of pride in the Longford Rodeo and the work we do to make it a premier event for our small town,” said Dusty Mullin, the Longford PRCA Rodeo Chairman. “This year’s improvements would not be possible without our generous sponsors and dedicated committee members, and they are a testament to our commitment to provide a top-notch venue for our athletes and livestock, as well as a great experience for our fans.”

The committee’s hard work was recently recognized with the Longford PRCA Rodeo taking home a WPRA award in Las Vegas for Best Footing in 2024.

To foster the next generation, the 69th Annual Longford PRCA Rodeo expanded its focus on its summer youth events with the addition of pole bending. Following a successful series of youth competitions, the rodeo will showcase the area’s top young talent in barrel racing during the nightly performances.

“We believe in investing in the future of rodeo, and that starts with our youth,” Mullin added. “We’re excited to see their enthusiasm and to provide a platform for them to grow their skills and compete in front of a big crowd.”

The rodeo will feature all standard PRCA events:

Bareback Riding

Steer Wrestling

Team Roping

Saddle Bronc Riding

Tie-Down Roping

Bull Riding

WPRA Barrel Racing

Breakaway Roping

Attendees will also be entertained by PRCA Rodeo Clown and Barrelman Jesse Larson and Kansas professional trick rider, Liberty Cunningham.

The action kicks off each night at 7:30 p.m. at the Longford Rodeo Grounds at 401 Cherokee Road, Longford, KS. A free BBQ meal is available Friday night with the purchase of a ticket, while supplies last. A free dance with the band the Soul Preachers will follow Saturday’s performance. Concessions, a beer garden, and a His & Hers Gun and Quilt raffle will be available both nights.

Advance tickets are available at Vanderbilt’s in Salina, Rittel’s Western Wear in Abilene, Friesen Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Clay Center, and more. Tickets are also available at the gate, cash only.

Adult tickets $12 in advance and $15 at the gate. Children’s tickets (age 6-12) are $3 in advance; $5 at the gate (ages 5 and under are free).

For more information, visit www.LongfordPRCARodeo.com or the Longford PRCA Rodeo Facebook page

(@LongfordPRCARodeo)