Longford Ready For 67th Rodeo

A Dickinson County community is ready for its 67th Labor Day Weekend rodeo. The Longford PRCA Rodeo is celebrating 67 years of rural America and honoring the cowboy way of life at its annual rodeo coming up this weekend.

The Longford Rodeo will take place on Friday, September 1, and Saturday, September 2, with nightly performances at 7:30 p.m.

Organizers say new this year is a barrel racing contest for area youth. Lyle Perry, Longford Rodeo Chairman, said, “Last year, the community was very supportive of our local youth contestants, so we decided to host a series

of summer events and create a special rodeo event just for them.”

Throughout the summer, local youth participated in three run-off contests. Contestants will have their scores averaged from the three events with the top scores competing in a special rodeo contest on Friday and Saturday night of the rodeo.

Perry said, “We’re really excited to find new ways to engage our area youth at rodeo. We’re looking forward to everyone coming out to celebrate the area youth, as well as our 67th anniversary.”

In addition to the new youth events, the Longford Rodeo Committee has completed several facility updates to the

rodeo grounds, including painting the bucking chutes and ticket booth, the replacement of tin on out buildings, and the addition of a lean-to for shade.

This year’s Longford Rodeo will feature Justin Rumford, 9-time PRCA Clown of the Year, and Cowboy Kenny’s Steel Rodeo as the specialty act.

Free barbeque sandwiches will be available to attendees on Friday night while supplies lasts. On Saturday night, the Longford Rodeo will sponsor a dance with live music from the Sierra Band. A beer garden will be available both nights.

Advance tickets are available at Vanderbilt’s in Salina, Rittel’s Western Wear in Abilene, Friesen Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Clay Center, and more. Tickets are also available at the gate. Adult tickets $12 in advance and $15 at the gate. Children’s tickets (age 6-12) are $3 in advance; $5 at the gate (ages 5 and

under are free).

More Information: Longford PRCA Rodeo Facebook