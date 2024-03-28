Long-Time Teacher to Retire

A long-time Salina music teacher is calling it a career. In a two-word e-mail to his colleagues, and subsequent social media post, Eddie Creer simply stated “I’m retiring”.

In his 43rd year of teaching, Mr. Creer is the Director of Vocal Music, and an instructor of classical guitar and engineering sound production at Salina South High School.

After graduating from Oklahoma State University, Mr. Creer began his career in Cushing, Oklahoma, teaching vocal music grades 6-12. After four years he moved to Salina South and has taught there since.

Mr. Creer this school year was named the 2023-2024 High School Level Outstanding Educator by the North Central District of the Kansas Music Educators Association.

In receiving the award Mr. Creer noted :I believe we are endowed by our creator with an affinity for producing and enjoying gratuitous beauty. Through music education we give our students an avenue to participate in something which they are created to be…human”