Long-Time Salina Restaurant Closing

Todd PittengerJune 21, 2018

A Salina restaurant that has been in business for over 40 years is closing. La Hacienda, located at 641 S Broadway, announced it plans to close for good in early July.

La Hacienda has been serving home made Mexican food in Salina for 43 years.

La Hacienda was known, for among other things, serving both home made corn and flour chips with all of its meals.

The restaurant posted a notice in its menus, informing customers the last day of business will be Sunday, July 8th.

The note also thanked all “loyal customers for the past 43 years”.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

