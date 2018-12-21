Salina, KS

Now: 51 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 51 ° | Lo: 30 °

Long Time Salina Police Officer Retires

Todd PittengerDecember 21, 2018

An officer who has been serving and protecting Salina for over 35 years called it a career on Friday afternoon. Family, friends, and colleagues gathered to honor and say goodbye to Salina Police Captain Mike Sweeney.

Sweeney started with the department in 1981 as a reserve officer. He had just been discharged from the United States Air Force and was studying criminal justice at Kansas Wesleyan University.   In 1983 he was hired as a full-time officer.

During his career Sweeney worked his way up through the ranks, attaining the rank of captain. Along the way he commanded all three divisions of the agency including patrol, administration, and drug task force.  He was also the department’s first polygraph examiner.

Sweeney credited the Kansas Highway Patrol’s Cadet Program, which he participated in while in high school, to motivating to a career in law enforcement.

Sweeney said he looks forward now to being able to spend more time with his family.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Person Stabbed Near Salina School

Police were investigating a stabbing incident near a Salina school late Friday afternoon. First r...

December 21, 2018 Comments

Long Time Salina Police Officer Ret...

Top News

December 21, 2018

Schrage Hired as Salina City Manage...

Kansas News

December 21, 2018

Van Used like a Weapon

Kansas News

December 21, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Schrage Hired as Salina C...
December 21, 2018Comments
Van Used like a Weapon
December 21, 2018Comments
VIDEO: City Manager Candi...
December 21, 2018Comments
Holiday Travelers to Hit ...
December 21, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH