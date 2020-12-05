Long Range Shooting Lifts UNLV in 68-58 Win Over K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. – UNLV connected on 12 makes from long range to help secure a 68-58 win over K-State on Saturday evening. It was the first win of the season for UNLV, who moved to 1-4. K-State fell to 1-3.

The Runnin’ Rebels went 12-for-24 from the field in the first half, and junior guard Bryce Hamilton had 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting in the first 20 minutes. Despite the hot shooting, UNLV led by just one (31-30) at the halftime break.

K-State missed multiple opportunities to take the lead early in the second half, and UNLV took advantage. The hot shooting by the Rebels continued, as the visitors went 8-for-13 to open the second half to push their lead to 11 (52-41) with 11:30 left in the contest.

The Cats didn’t go away, but back-to-back makes from deep by UNLV’s David Jenkins and a fast break layup by Hamilton pushed the UNLV lead back to 11 at 64-53 with just over three minutes remaining. K-State went cold down the stretch and would get no closer than nine the rest of the way.

UNLV finished 26-of-50 from the field for 52 percent. Jenkins scored a game-high 25 with seven makes from deep to lead the way. Hamilton added 18 for the Runnin’ Rebels.