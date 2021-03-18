Long Out Of Retirement, Joining Chiefs

(Kansas City, MO) — Kyle Long is coming out of retirement and joining the Chiefs. ESPN reports the offensive guard agreed to a one-year, five-million dollar deal.

He began his career with three Pro Bowl selections after the Bears drafted him in the first round in 2013, but injuries restricted him over the next four seasons and he stepped away from the game in 2020.

Multiple outlets reports, the Chiefs have retained linebacker Ben Niemann, tight end Nick Keizer, cornerback Charvarius Ward and wideout Byron Pringle, who played at Kansas State.