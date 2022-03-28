Long Chase Ends Near Zoo

A suspect is under arrest following a chase which started near Russell and ended near Salina.

Authorities tried to stop a vehicle for speeding on I-70 in Russell County Sunday morning, but the driver failed to stop. The suspect led law enforcement on a chase that ended near the Rolling Hills Zoo west of Salina.

About an hour after the chase began the vehicle exited at Hedville Road, then went south towards the are of Rolling Hills Zoo. The driver was arrested after running from the vehicle.

The zoo delayed opening and added increased security as a precaution because of the incident.