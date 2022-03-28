Salina, KS

Now: 31 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 65 ° | Lo: 31 °

Long Chase Ends Near Zoo

Metro Source News / Todd PittengerMarch 28, 2022

A suspect is under arrest following a chase which started near Russell and ended near Salina.

Authorities tried to stop a vehicle for speeding on I-70 in Russell County Sunday morning, but the driver failed to stop. The suspect led law enforcement on a chase that ended near the Rolling Hills Zoo west of Salina.

About an hour after the chase began the vehicle exited at Hedville Road, then went south towards the are of Rolling Hills Zoo. The driver was arrested after running from the vehicle.

The zoo delayed opening and added increased security as a precaution because of the incident.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Long Chase Ends Near Zoo

A suspect is under arrest following a chase which started near Russell and ended near Salina. Aut...

March 28, 2022 Comments

Crash With Deer Injures 3

Kansas News

March 28, 2022

Free Tax Help Available

Top News

March 27, 2022

Kansas FSA is Hiring

Farming News

March 27, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Crash With Deer Injures 3
March 28, 2022Comments
New Enrollment Management...
March 27, 2022Comments
Salina Sophomore is KSU S...
March 27, 2022Comments
Spring Spruce-Up Voluntee...
March 27, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra