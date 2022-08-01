Salina, KS

Now: 77 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 104 ° | Lo: 74 °

Logan Named to Prestigious Bednarik Award Watch List

KU Athletics ReleaseAugust 1, 2022

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas senior safety Kenny Logan Jr., was named to his third preseason watch list of the summer on Monday when he was named to the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is presented annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football.

Logan had already been named to the Jim Thorpe Award watch list, awarded to the top defensive back in college football, and the Hornung Award watch list, presented to the most versatile player in college football. The safety was also named to the All-Big 12 Preseason Team.

The St. Augustine native is one of 10 Big 12 players on the watch list.

Logan was a second-team all-conference player last year and led all safeties nationally with 113 tackles. He also led the Big 12 in tackles and had 79 solo tackles, which ranked third in the country among all players.

He played in all 12 games for the Jayhawks in 2021, and finished with four tackles-for-loss, two forced fumbles, six pass breakups and one interception to go with his 113 tackles.

Logan finished the 2021 season as the only player in the country to have at least 113 tackles, six pass breakups and multiple forced fumbles on the year. He set a career-high in tackles at TCU with 15 and became the first Kansas defensive back since Chris Harris Jr., in 2009 to have at least 15 tackles and multiple tackles-for-loss in the same game.

Logan’s accomplishments from last year were more than enough to earn him a spot on the Bednarik Award watch list. The Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1994 and is named in honor of Chuck “Concrete Charlie” Bednarik, who was an All-American at Penn, and later a multiple-year All-Pro linebacker and center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Semifinalists for the award will be announced on November 1, while the three finalists will be unveiled Nov. 22.

Logan and the Jayhawks will open the 2022 season on Sept. 2 at home against Tennessee Tech. Fans can purchase single-game tickets now. Kansas is set for a six-game home schedule this season. On top of Tennessee Tech, Coach Lance Leipold and Kansas will also host ACC foe Duke on Sept. 24, before taking on Big 12 opponents Iowa State, TCU, Oklahoma State and Texas at Memorial Stadium.

In addition to single-game tickets, season tickets are available and start as low as $185.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Logan Named to Prestigious Bednarik...

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas senior safety Kenny Logan Jr., was named to his third preseason watch lis...

August 1, 2022 Comments

K-State’s Anudike-Uzomah Lands on...

Sports News

August 1, 2022

Prisoner Dies at Lansing

Kansas News

July 31, 2022

Salina Tech Seeking Trustees

Top News

July 31, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Prisoner Dies at Lansing
July 31, 2022Comments
Fort Riley Hosting Archer...
July 31, 2022Comments
$100,000 Grant Bringing L...
July 31, 2022Comments
Suspect ID’d in Mur...
July 29, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra