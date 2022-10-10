Lock Up Cars, Secure Guns

A recent spate of stolen guns from unlocked cars in Salina has Interim Police Chief Sean Morton reminding citizens to take precautions to stop crime.

“Lock your cars, your homes and secure your firearms,” Morton said during a morning briefing with local media.

Morton says over the past week, five guns have been stolen from vehicles in Salina, a statistic he says makes the city more dangerous for his officers and everyone living here.

“We are seeing an increase in vehicle thefts, so please double check your car locks, your home and secure your property.”

Contact the Salina Police Department by calling 785-826-7210.