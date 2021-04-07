Local Woman Named To State Board

A central Kansas woman is named to a state board that provides Kansans to equal access to government data on the internet.

Governor Laura Kelly today announced appointments to Kansas state boards and commissions, and Lori Blake, Assaria, is named to the Information Network of Kansas Board.

The Information Network of Kansas (INK) Board was created by an act of the Kansas State Legislature in 1990 to provide Kansans equal electronic access to state, county, local, and other public information via gateway service. INK is a model for public/private cooperation, and provides Kansans equal access to governmental data via the Internet. It is a governmental service administered for the good of the public, while benefiting from the entrepreneurial spirit and efficiencies found in private business.

Blake is also the director of CAPS (Child Advocacy & Parenting Services) and a member of the USD 306-Southeast of Saline school board.