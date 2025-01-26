Local Teachers Honored

A trio of area teachers are among those being honored by the the Kansas State Department of Education as recipients of the 2025 Kansas Horizon Award, a program recognizing the outstanding teaching skills of new educators. Area teachers being honored include:
- Emma Lidstrom, Coronado Elementary School, Salina USD 305
- Jessyka Mikkelson, Southeast of Saline Elementary School, Southeast of Saline USD 306
- Sarah Schlottman, Abilene High School, Abilene USD 435
According to the agency, the 32 educators chosen for this prestigious award will be honored at a special ceremony during the Kansas Exemplary Educators Network State Education Conference on Feb. 21, in Topeka.
The Kansas Horizon Award program allows all school districts in the state to nominate one elementary and one secondary teacher for the award. To be eligible, teachers must have successfully completed their first year of teaching and have performed in such a way as to distinguish themselves as outstanding.
Four elementary and four secondary classroom teachers may be selected for the award from each of the state’s four regions that correspond to the state’s U.S. congressional districts.
The 2025 Kansas Horizon Award recipients are as follows:
Region 1
- Dalton Kraus, Victoria Elementary School, Victoria USD 432
- Emma Lidstrom, Coronado Elementary School, Salina USD 305
- Anglie Linden, Lyons Middle School, Lyons USD 405
- Jessyka Mikkelson, Southeast of Saline Elementary School, Southeast of Saline USD 306
- Rylie Sanders, Buhler High School, Buhler USD 313
- Sarah Schlottman, Abilene High School, Abilene USD 435
- Kiley Seidl, Haven Grade School, Haven USD 312
- Brayden Smith, Hays High School, Hays USD 489
Region 2
- Denise Acosta, Spring Valley Elementary School, Geary County USD 475
- Jasmine Colle, Hillsboro Middle/High School, Durham-Hillsboro-Lehigh USD 410
- Jason Dester, Topeka West High School, Topeka USD 501
- Brennen Feeback, Fort Scott High School, Fort Scott USD 234
- Makayla Gray, Burlington Elementary School, Burlington USD 244
- Michael Lager, Junction City High School, Geary County USD 475
- Alyssa Larson, Gray Hawk Elementary School, Basehor-Linwood USD 458
- Trenton Lowry, North Lawn Elementary School, Neodesha USD 461
Region 3
- Sarah Alas, Delaware Ridge Elementary School, Bonner Springs USD 204
- Ryleigh Diskin, Ray Marsh Elementary School, Shawnee Mission USD 512
- Marie Jones, Scarborough Elementary School, Olathe USD 233
- Brock LaPlante, Spring Hill High School, Spring Hill USD 230
- Tara Mulcahy, Broadmoor Elementary School, Louisburg USD 416
- Steve Murray, Olathe West High School, Olathe USD 233
- Allaire Pigg, Turner High School, Turner USD 202
- Eric Reece, Central Heights Middle School, Central Heights USD 288
Region 4
- Viridiana Arias, Maize South High School, Maize USD 266
- Lexie Bullinger, Robert M. Martin Elementary School, Andover USD 385
- Joshua Isaacs, West Elementary School, Valley Center USD 262
- Tyler Kohlman, Amelia Earhart Elementary School, Goddard USD 265
- Matt Miller, Truesdell Middle School, Wichita USD 259
- Anna Patton, Augusta Middle School, Augusta USD 402
- Hannah Reynolds, Eisenhower High School, Goddard USD 265
- Kelsy Sproul, Sedan Elementary School, Chautauqua USD 286
