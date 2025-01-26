Local Teachers Honored

A trio of area teachers are among those being honored by the the Kansas State Department of Education as recipients of the 2025 Kansas Horizon Award, a program recognizing the outstanding teaching skills of new educators. Area teachers being honored include:

Emma Lidstrom, Coronado Elementary School, Salina USD 305

Jessyka Mikkelson, Southeast of Saline Elementary School, Southeast of Saline USD 306

Sarah Schlottman, Abilene High School, Abilene USD 435

According to the agency, the 32 educators chosen for this prestigious award will be honored at a special ceremony during the Kansas Exemplary Educators Network State Education Conference on Feb. 21, in Topeka.

The Kansas Horizon Award program allows all school districts in the state to nominate one elementary and one secondary teacher for the award. To be eligible, teachers must have successfully completed their first year of teaching and have performed in such a way as to distinguish themselves as outstanding.

Four elementary and four secondary classroom teachers may be selected for the award from each of the state’s four regions that correspond to the state’s U.S. congressional districts.

The 2025 Kansas Horizon Award recipients are as follows:

Region 1

Dalton Kraus, Victoria Elementary School, Victoria USD 432

Emma Lidstrom, Coronado Elementary School, Salina USD 305

Anglie Linden, Lyons Middle School, Lyons USD 405

Jessyka Mikkelson, Southeast of Saline Elementary School, Southeast of Saline USD 306

Rylie Sanders, Buhler High School, Buhler USD 313

Sarah Schlottman, Abilene High School, Abilene USD 435

Kiley Seidl, Haven Grade School, Haven USD 312

Brayden Smith, Hays High School, Hays USD 489

Region 2

Denise Acosta, Spring Valley Elementary School, Geary County USD 475

Jasmine Colle, Hillsboro Middle/High School, Durham-Hillsboro-Lehigh USD 410

Jason Dester, Topeka West High School, Topeka USD 501

Brennen Feeback, Fort Scott High School, Fort Scott USD 234

Makayla Gray, Burlington Elementary School, Burlington USD 244

Michael Lager, Junction City High School, Geary County USD 475

Alyssa Larson, Gray Hawk Elementary School, Basehor-Linwood USD 458

Trenton Lowry, North Lawn Elementary School, Neodesha USD 461

Region 3

Sarah Alas, Delaware Ridge Elementary School, Bonner Springs USD 204

Ryleigh Diskin, Ray Marsh Elementary School, Shawnee Mission USD 512

Marie Jones, Scarborough Elementary School, Olathe USD 233

Brock LaPlante, Spring Hill High School, Spring Hill USD 230

Tara Mulcahy, Broadmoor Elementary School, Louisburg USD 416

Steve Murray, Olathe West High School, Olathe USD 233

Allaire Pigg, Turner High School, Turner USD 202

Eric Reece, Central Heights Middle School, Central Heights USD 288

Region 4

Viridiana Arias, Maize South High School, Maize USD 266

Lexie Bullinger, Robert M. Martin Elementary School, Andover USD 385

Joshua Isaacs, West Elementary School, Valley Center USD 262

Tyler Kohlman, Amelia Earhart Elementary School, Goddard USD 265

Matt Miller, Truesdell Middle School, Wichita USD 259

Anna Patton, Augusta Middle School, Augusta USD 402

Hannah Reynolds, Eisenhower High School, Goddard USD 265

Kelsy Sproul, Sedan Elementary School, Chautauqua USD 286



