Local Sub-State Volleyball Results

5A RESULTS

Salina South falls to Maize South in straight sets, 25-17, 25-16. With the loss, South ends their season at 11-22.

Also, Junior Middle Blocker Tamia Cheeks surpassed 100 blocks on the season in the effort. Cheeks finished with 98 blocks in her Sophomore season.

Salina Central fell in their first round match to Great Bend in straight sets, 25-16, 25-21. Central ends their season with a record of 13-21.

4A RESULTS

The Abilene Cowgirls won their first round match in sub-state, taking down Concordia in three sets. The Cowgirls fell down in the first set 17-25, but rallied for back to back set wins of 26-24 and 25-21.

Abilene fell in the sub-state final to top seed Clearwater in straight sets, 25-15, 25-12. Abilene ends their season at 22-16 overall.

3A RESULTS

The Smoky Valley Vikings will be making yet another trip to the 3A State Volleyball Tournament after winning the Halstead Bracket on Saturday.

First Round

#1 Halstead def. #8 Council Grove 2-0 (25-5, 2507)

#4 Hesston def. #5 Ellsworth 2-0 (25-12, 25-19)

#2 Smoky Valley def. #7 Lyons 2-0 (25-10, 25-13)

#3 Southeast of Saline def. #6 Nickerson 2-0 (25-23, 25-19)

Semifinals

#1 Halstead def. #4 Hesston 2-0 (29-27, 25-21)

#2 Smoky Valley def. #3 Southeast of Saline 2-0 (25-23, 25-21)

Finals

#2 Smoky Valley def. #1 Halstead 2-0 (25-11, 25-19)

Marysville Bracket

First Round

#1 Beloit def. #8 Riley County 2-0 (25-15, 25-7)

#4 Russell def. #5 Minneapolis 2-1 (26-28, 25-15, 25-20)

#2 Nemaha Central def. #7 Phillipsburg 2-0 (25-17, 25-18)

#6 Marysville def. #3 Norton 2-0 (25-21, 25-21)

Semifinals

#1 Beloit def. #4 Russell 25-8, 25-12)

#2 Nemaha Central def. #6 Marysville 2-1 (25-21, 16-25, 25-33)

Finals

#1 Beloit def. #2 Nemaha Central 2-0 (25-18, 25-10)

2A RESULTS

Republic County Bracket

First Round

#1 Smith Center def. #8 Hill City 2-0 (25-4, 25-7)

#4 Hays-TMP def. #5 Lincoln 2-0 (25-14, 25-12)

#2 Bennington def. #7 Republic County 2-0 (25-14, 25-12)

#3 Ellis def. #6 Plainville 2-1 (26-28, 26-24, 25-15)

Semifinals

#1 Smith Center def. #4 Hays-TMP 2-0 (25-8, 25-14)

#2 Bennington def. #3 Ellis 2-1 (25-11, 19-25, 25-17)

Finals

#1 Smith Center def. #2 Bennington 2-0 (25-11, 25-13)

Sterling Bracket

First Round

#1 Inman def. #8 Hutchinson Trinity 2-0 (25-16, 25-20)

#4 Garden Plain def. #5 Medicine Lodge 2-0 (25-21, 25-15)

#2 Ellinwood def. #7 Sterling 2-0 (26-24, 25-13)

#3 Ell-Saline def. #6 Sacred Heart 2-1 (24-26, 25-21, 25-23)

Semifinals

#1 Inman def. #4 Garden Plain 2-0 (25-17, 25-18)

#2 Ellinwood def. #3 Ell-Saline 2-0 (25-20, 25-20)

Finals

#1 Inman def. #2 Ellinwood 2-1 (25-27, 25-15, 25-17)