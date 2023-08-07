Local Senior Art on New Calendar

Six winning artists in Salina Presbyterian Manor’s annual Art is Ageless juried competition will be featured in the 2024 Art is Ageless calendar.

According to Salina Presbyterian Manor, the art includes:

“Steampunk Airship #2,” a Sculpture/3-D entry by Craig Boyers

“Kansas Beauty,” a Painting entry by Barb Culley

“Let Us Give Thanks,” a Needlework entry by Phyllis Johnson

“Evening Safari,” a Painting entry by Sharon Root

Works by local winners are automatically entered into a masterpiece level competition with winning art from 14 other PMMA® communities. More than 190 entries were received for this year’s masterpiece competition. The winners are featured in the Art is Ageless calendar with pull-out postcards and greeting cards.

Pull-out postcards included in the 2024 calendar include:

“Could I Have This Dance,” a Sculpture/3-D entry by Glenn Knak

“Peace on Earth,” a Christmas entry by Stan Lauer

The calendar’s honorable mention gallery includes:

“365 Challenge,” a Quilting entry by Jean Hamilton

“Scenic Colorado Train,” a Photography entry by Sue Holmgren

Additionally, “Blooming Garden,” a Quilting entry by Kristy Yenkey, will be featured on Art is Ageless greeting cards.

“We are honored to exhibit artwork by seniors,” said Cathy Boos, sales director. “Art is Ageless is unique in featuring only the works of senior artists. Our artists prove that art, in any form, is an ageless ambition.”

A copyrighted program of PMMA, Art is Ageless is open exclusively to people age 65 and older. For the competition, works must have been completed in the past five years.

PMMA’s Art is Ageless program encourages Salina Presbyterian Manor residents and other area seniors to express their creativity through its annual competition, as well as art classes, educational opportunities and current events discussions throughout the year.

Started in 1980, Art is Ageless is an extension of PMMA’s wellness programs, which focus on mental, physical, social and spiritual health.

The community will host its next annual Art is Ageless exhibit March 7 – 9, 2024, at Homewood Suites by Hilton in downtown Salina.

