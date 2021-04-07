Local Rural Vaccination Clinics Planned

A trio of vaccination clinics are planned for three rural Saline County communities.

According to Salina Family Healthcare, the Saline County Vaccination Collaboration is preparing three rural Saline County outreach clinics.

Each clinic will offer a one dose COVID vaccination. Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination doses have been reserved for rural Saline County.

Vaccinations are given on a first come first serve basis.

The clinics will be held on next week on Tuesday, April 13th. They will be held in the following locations:

Gypsum / Gypsum City Auditorium- 9AM-11AM

Assaria / Assaria Lutheran Church – 12:15PM- 2:15PM

Brookville / Brookville City Hall – 3:45p – 5:15p

Anyone with questions can contact Genell Heimer, COVID-19 Project Manager, at 785-825-7251 Ext 523.