Local Organizations Receive Funding

Over 40 domestic violence and sexual assault programs and children’s advocacy centers in Kansas, including two in Salina, will receive more than $6 million in grants to improve services for survivors of sexual assault, violence, and child abuse.

Locally The Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas is receiving $361,732 while Child Abuse and Parenting Services is receiving $39,941.

According to Governor Laura Kelly’s Office, the 2022 State General Fund Grant Program for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault provides funds for sexual and domestic violence programs in communities across Kansas. The programs are accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week and provide a wide range of services such as emergency safe shelter, crisis helpline calls, crisis, intervention, on-going counseling and support, and advocacy to help victim and survivors increase safety for themselves and their families.

Kansas children’s advocacy centers (CACs) are awarded funds from the 2022 State General Funds for Children’s Advocacy Centers. CACs are child-focused, community-oriented programs coordinating investigation and intervention services for abused children by bringing together professionals and agencies in a comprehensive, multi-disciplinary model.

These state funds also are used to leverage federal funds to help expand and improve services across the state.