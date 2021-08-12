Salina, KS

Now: 107 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 107 ° | Lo: 72 °

Local Organizations Receive Funding

Todd PittengerAugust 12, 2021

Over 40 domestic violence and sexual assault programs and children’s advocacy centers in Kansas, including two in Salina, will receive more than $6 million in grants to improve services for survivors of sexual assault, violence, and child abuse.

Locally The Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas is receiving $361,732 while Child Abuse and Parenting Services is receiving $39,941.

According to Governor Laura Kelly’s Office, the 2022 State General Fund Grant Program for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault provides funds for sexual and domestic violence programs in communities across Kansas.  The programs are accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week and provide a wide range of services such as emergency safe shelter, crisis helpline calls, crisis, intervention, on-going counseling and support, and advocacy to help victim and survivors increase safety for themselves and their families.

Kansas children’s advocacy centers (CACs) are awarded funds from the 2022 State General Funds for Children’s Advocacy Centers.  CACs are child-focused, community-oriented programs coordinating investigation and intervention services for abused children by bringing together professionals and agencies in a comprehensive, multi-disciplinary model.

These state funds also are used to leverage federal funds to help expand and improve services across the state.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Local Organizations Receive Funding

Over 40 domestic violence and sexual assault programs and children’s advocacy centers in Kansas, i...

August 12, 2021 Comments

Fatal Crash Prompts Interstate Clos...

Top News

August 12, 2021

Hit and Run Arrest

Kansas News

August 12, 2021

Damage to Property

Kansas News

August 12, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Hit and Run Arrest
August 12, 2021Comments
Damage to Property
August 12, 2021Comments
Child Dies from The Heat
August 12, 2021Comments
2 New COVID Deaths, 32 Ne...
August 11, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices