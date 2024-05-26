Local Input Still Sought on Broadband Access

In today’s digital age, reliable broadband access is essential for economic growth, education, healthcare, and overall quality of life. To address broadband deficiencies and enhance connectivity throughout the county, Saline County has contracted with Design Nine, Inc. of Blacksburg, VA, to conduct a comprehensive broadband study. Design Nine will examine existing broadband assets offered by local telecom providers and cable companies. The analysis will cover the types of broadband services available, usage patterns, and, most importantly, gaps in coverage. Based on this data, Design Nine will propose strategies for improving broadband services in Saline County. Call to Action: The success of this project is completely dependent upon your participation. We urge every resident and business owner to complete the broadband surveys to provide the essential data needed to shape the future of broadband in Saline County. The data collected will empower local leaders and stakeholders to make informed decisions about expanding broadband access in Saline County.