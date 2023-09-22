Local HS Football Scores 9-22

By Jackson Schneider September 22, 2023

Abilene 33, Chapman 6

Sacred Heart 40, Belle Plaine 0

Junction City 41, Bishop Carroll 7

Ell-Saline 56, Bennington 22

Ellsworth 43, Hillsboro 15

Southeast of Saline 24, Halstead 0

Herington 40, Goessel 34

Little River 54, Solomon 8

Maize 45, Salina South 13

Lincoln 54, Mankato-Rock Hills 0

Marion 36, Whitewater-Remington 13

Marysville 23, Concordia 6

McPherson 32, Towanda-Circle 16

Canton-Galva 68, Norwich 14

Moundridge 48, Pretty Prairie 0

Beloit 30, Russell 12

Sabetha 28, Minneapolis 6

Salina Central 22, Andover 21

Hoisington 63, Southwestern Heights 6

Sterling 35, Inman 18

Sylvan-Lucas 45, Otis-Bison 0

Cunningham 50, Tescott 0

 