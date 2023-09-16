Local HS Football Scores (9/15)

By Jackson Schneider September 16, 2023

Beloit 56, Republic County 6

Sylvan-Lucas 30, Bennington 12

Marysville 21, Chapman 8

Clay Center 26, Abilene 13

Wamego 40, Concordia 6

Ellsworth 39, Sacred Heart 3

Buhler 20, Great Bend 14

Haysville-Campus 35, Salina South 27

Hesston 31, Hillsboro 27

Hutchinson 28, Maize South 23

Hutchinson Central Christian 46, Stafford 12

Junction City 27, McPherson 2

Lincoln 62, Beloit St. Johns-Tipton 20

Ell-Saline 24, Little River 14

Hoisington 60, Lyons 0

Marion 28, Hutchinson Trinity 21

Southeast of Saline 60, Minneapolis 6

Tescott 37, Pawnee Heights 12

Herington 50, Rural Vista 6

Salina Central 46, Emporia 13

Larned 38, Smoky Valley 0

Canton-Galva 70, Solomon 24

 