Local HS Basketball Sub-State Games Tuesday

GIRLS BASKETBALL – TUESDAY NIGHT
4A WEST GIRLS BRACKET
Sub-State #1
1) Wellington vs 16) Ulysses
Tuesday, 2/27 at Wellington, 6 PM
8) Buhler vs 9) Scott City
Tuesday, 2/27 at Buhler 6 PM
Sub-State #2
2) McPherson vs 15) Hugoton
Tuesday, 2/27 at McPherson, 6 PM
7) Clay Center vs 10) Mulvane
Tuesday, 2/27 at Clay Center, 6 PM
Sub-State #3
3) Towanda-Circle vs 14) Rose Hill
Tuesday, 2/27 at Towanda-Circle, 7 PM
6) Andale vs 11) Chapman
Tuesday, 2/27 at Andale, 6 PM
Sub-State #4
4) Clearwater vs 13) Augusta
Tuesday, 2/27 at Clearwater, 7 PM
5) Concordia vs 12) Pratt
Tuesday, 2/27 at Concorida, 6 PM
3A – SOUTHEAST OF SALINE BRACKET
1) Halstead vs 8) Council Grove
- Tuesday, 2/27 @ Halstead, 7:00 PM
4) Osage City vs 5) Southeast of Saline
- Tuesday, 2/27 @ Osage City, 6:00 PM
2) Hesston vs 7) Burlington
- Tuesday, 2/27 @Hesston, 6:00 PM
3) Santa Fe Trail vs 6) Smoky Valley
- Tuesday, 2/27 @ Santa Fe Trail, 6:00 PM
3A – HOISINGTON BRACKET
1) Haven vs 8) Lyons
- Tuesday, 2/27 @ Haven – 7pm
4) Larned vs 5) Russell
- Tuesday, 2/27 @ Larned – 7pm
2) Hoisington vs 7) Kingman
- Tuesday, 2/27 @ Hoisington Activity Center – 7pm
3) Ellsworth vs 6) Nickerson
- Tuesday, 2/27 @ Ellsworth – 7pm
3A – RILEY COUNTY BRACKET
1) Silver Lake vs 8) Marysville
- Tuesday, 2/27 @ Silver Lake – 7:00 PM
4) Minneapolis vs 5) Beloit
- Tuesday, 2/27 @ Minneapolis – 7:00 PM
2) Seneca-Nemaha Central vs 7) St. Marys
- Tuesday, 2/27 @ Nemaha Central – 7:00 PM
3) Rossville vs 6) Riley County
- Tuesday, 2/27 @ Rossville – 7:00 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL – TUESDAY NIGHT
2A ALMA/WABAUNSEE BRACKET
1) Sacred Heart vs 8) Republic County
- Tuesday, 2/27 @ Salina-Sacred Heart, 7:00 pm
4) Jackson Heights vs 5) Mission Valley
- Tuesday, 2/27 @ Holton-Jackson Heights, 7:00 pm
2) Bennington vs 7) Wabaunsee
- Tuesday, 2/27 @ Bennington, 7:00 pm
3) Lincoln vs 6) Blue Rapids-Valley Heights
- Tuesday, 2/27 @ Lincoln, 6:00 pm
2A – MARION BRACKET
MONDAY NIGHT
1) Moundridge 79, 8) Herington 43
TUESDAY NIGHT
4) Hillsboro vs 5) Elbing-Berean Academy
- Tuesday, 2/27 @ Hillsboro- 7:00 PM
2) Ell-Saline vs 7) Inman
- Tuesday, 2/27 @ Brookville – 7:00 PM
3) Cottonwood Falls-Chase County vs 6) Marion
- Tuesday, 2/27 @ Cottonwood Falls- 7:00 PM
5A WEST BRACKET
Sub-State #1
1) Maize South vs 16) Valley Center
Tuesday, 2/27 at 7 PM at Maize South
8) Andover Central vs 9) Emporia
Tuesday, 2/27 at 7 PM at Andover Central
Sub-State #2
2) Kapaun Mt. Carmel vs 15) Arkansas City
Tuesday, 2/27 at 7 PM at Kapaun Mt. Carmel
7) Hays vs 10) Goddard
Wednesday, 2/27 at 7:30 PM at Hays
Sub-State #3
3) Andover vs 14) Salina Central
Tuesday, 2/27 at 7 PM at Andover
6) Topeka West vs 11) Topeka Seaman
Tuesday, 2/27 at 7 PM at Topeka West
Sub-State #4
4) Great Bend vs 13) Bishop Carroll
Tuesday, 2/27 at 6 PM at Great Bend
5) Hutchinson vs 12) Goddard-Eisenhower
Tuesday, 2/27 at 7 PM at Hutchinson