Local HS Basketball Sub-State Games Tuesday

By Jackson Schneider February 27, 2024

GIRLS BASKETBALL – TUESDAY NIGHT

4A WEST GIRLS BRACKET

Sub-State #1

1) Wellington vs 16) Ulysses

Tuesday, 2/27 at Wellington, 6 PM

8) Buhler vs 9) Scott City

Tuesday, 2/27 at Buhler 6 PM

 

Sub-State #2

2) McPherson vs 15) Hugoton

Tuesday, 2/27 at McPherson, 6 PM

7) Clay Center vs 10) Mulvane

Tuesday, 2/27 at Clay Center, 6 PM

 

Sub-State #3 

3) Towanda-Circle vs 14) Rose Hill

Tuesday, 2/27 at Towanda-Circle, 7 PM

6) Andale vs 11) Chapman

Tuesday, 2/27 at Andale, 6 PM

 

Sub-State #4

4) Clearwater vs 13) Augusta

Tuesday, 2/27 at Clearwater, 7 PM

5) Concordia vs 12) Pratt

Tuesday, 2/27 at Concorida, 6 PM

 

3A – SOUTHEAST OF SALINE BRACKET

1) Halstead vs 8) Council Grove

  • Tuesday, 2/27 @ Halstead, 7:00 PM

4) Osage City vs 5) Southeast of Saline

  • Tuesday, 2/27 @ Osage City, 6:00 PM

2) Hesston vs 7) Burlington

  • Tuesday, 2/27 @Hesston, 6:00 PM

3) Santa Fe Trail vs 6) Smoky Valley

  • Tuesday, 2/27 @ Santa Fe Trail, 6:00 PM

 

3A – HOISINGTON BRACKET

1) Haven vs 8) Lyons

  • Tuesday, 2/27 @ Haven – 7pm

4) Larned vs 5) Russell

  • Tuesday, 2/27 @ Larned – 7pm

2) Hoisington vs 7) Kingman

  • Tuesday, 2/27 @ Hoisington Activity Center – 7pm

3) Ellsworth vs 6) Nickerson

  • Tuesday, 2/27 @ Ellsworth – 7pm

 

3A – RILEY COUNTY BRACKET

1) Silver Lake vs 8) Marysville

  • Tuesday, 2/27 @ Silver Lake – 7:00 PM

4) Minneapolis vs 5) Beloit

  • Tuesday, 2/27 @ Minneapolis – 7:00 PM

2) Seneca-Nemaha Central vs 7) St. Marys

  • Tuesday, 2/27 @ Nemaha Central – 7:00 PM

3) Rossville vs 6) Riley County

  • Tuesday, 2/27 @ Rossville – 7:00 PM

 

BOYS BASKETBALL – TUESDAY NIGHT

2A ALMA/WABAUNSEE BRACKET

1) Sacred Heart vs 8) Republic County

  • Tuesday, 2/27 @ Salina-Sacred Heart, 7:00 pm

4) Jackson Heights vs 5) Mission Valley

  • Tuesday, 2/27 @ Holton-Jackson Heights, 7:00 pm

2) Bennington vs 7) Wabaunsee

  • Tuesday, 2/27 @ Bennington, 7:00 pm

3) Lincoln vs 6) Blue Rapids-Valley Heights

  • Tuesday, 2/27 @ Lincoln, 6:00 pm

 

2A – MARION BRACKET

MONDAY NIGHT

1) Moundridge 79, 8) Herington 43

TUESDAY NIGHT

4) Hillsboro vs 5) Elbing-Berean Academy

  • Tuesday, 2/27 @ Hillsboro- 7:00 PM

2) Ell-Saline vs 7) Inman

  • Tuesday, 2/27 @ Brookville – 7:00 PM

3) Cottonwood Falls-Chase County vs 6) Marion

  • Tuesday, 2/27 @ Cottonwood Falls- 7:00 PM

 

5A WEST BRACKET

Sub-State #1

1) Maize South vs 16) Valley Center

Tuesday, 2/27 at 7 PM at Maize South

8) Andover Central vs 9) Emporia

Tuesday, 2/27 at 7 PM at Andover Central

 

Sub-State #2

2) Kapaun Mt. Carmel vs 15) Arkansas City

Tuesday, 2/27 at 7 PM at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

7) Hays vs 10) Goddard

Wednesday, 2/27 at 7:30 PM at Hays

 

Sub-State #3

3) Andover vs 14) Salina Central

Tuesday, 2/27 at 7 PM at Andover

6) Topeka West vs 11) Topeka Seaman

Tuesday, 2/27 at 7 PM at Topeka West

 

Sub-State #4

4) Great Bend vs 13) Bishop Carroll

Tuesday, 2/27 at 6 PM at Great Bend

5) Hutchinson vs 12) Goddard-Eisenhower

Tuesday, 2/27 at 7 PM at Hutchinson

 