Local Historian to Speak on Eleanor Roosevelt

On the eve of the 135th anniversary of Eleanor Roosevelt’s birth, a local historian will speak about the former first lady’s life.

Eleanor Roosevelt was born on October 11th, 1884. On October 10th, historian Marie Johnson will speak at 7 p.m. in Salina Public Library’s Prescott Room.

Johnson will explore the theme of empowerment, not allowing others to define you, by using Roosevelt as an example. Johnson will cover Roosevelt’s early years, marriage, accomplishments, evolution and how she forever changed the role of the First Lady.

Johnson is a graduate of Bethany College in Lindsborg. She was the first place winner of the 2016 Kansas Association of Historians for the best scholarly paper for an undergraduate and third place winner for the 2016 Best of KWU for her thesis “The Election of Robert C. Caldwell, Salina’s first African American Mayor”. In addition, she is a United States Army Veteran, 1992-2000. She is currently a substitute teacher for USD 305 and the wife of Justin D. Johnson. They are the proud parents of Isabella R.J. Johnson.

The presentation is free and open to the public.