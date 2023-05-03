Local High School Baseball/Softball Results (5/2)

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

Southeast of Saline sweeps doubleheader with Ellsworth, winning 4-3 in game one and 12-2 in game two. The victories run the Trojan win-streak to six in a row, clinching an NCAA League Chmapionship. Southeast finished with a 9-1 record in league competition. They’ll wrap up their regular season with a double-header at home on Thursday with Russell.

BENNINGTON

The Bennington Bulldogs snapped a 10-game losing skid on Tuesday afternoon, sweeping their doubleheader against Republic County, winning 7-1 in the opener, and holding on for a 5-4 victory in game two. The wins lifted Bennington’s record to 4-12 on the season. They’ll compete against Hutch-Trinity on Friday afternoon in Bennington.

SALINA SOUTH/SALINA CENTRAL

The Salina South Cougars swept their doubleheader Tuesday against the Salina Central Mustangs, winning 15-5 in five innings in the opener, and 5-3 in game two. The victories snapped a brief, two-game skid for South, bringing their record to 10-6 on the season and tied for 7th in the 5A West Standings. Central dropped their sixth in a row as a result, falling to 3-11 on the season. Central will visit Arkansas City on Friday, while South will compete at the McPherson Quad, taking on the Bullpups in their first contest.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Southeast of Saline Trojans continued to roll on Tuesday afternoon, mowing over the Ellsworth Bearcats with a doubleheader sweep. The Trojans won by scores of 16-1 and 11-1 on the day, bringing their record to 16-2 on the season and in first place in their 3A Sub-State Bracket. They have now won five-straight contests and will finish the regular season on Thursday against Russell.

SALINA SOUTH/SALINA CENTRAL

Salina South swept their doubleheader against Salina Central on Senior Day, winning with a pair of shutouts. The Cougars took game one 12-0 and game two 10-0. South brought their record to 10-6 on the season, having now won three-straight on the year. They’ll compete in the McPherson Quad on Friday, taking on Junction City in the opener. Central now drops to 3-12 on the season, losing five-straight before heading to Arkansas City on Friday.