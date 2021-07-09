Salina, KS

Now: 74 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 101 ° | Lo: 73 °

BREAKING NEWS

Local Health Officials Wary of Springfield Scenario

Todd PittengerJuly 9, 2021

Saline County health officials are watching and learning from what is happening in Springfield, Missouri.

The federal government is sending a COVID surge team to support hospitals in southwest Missouri that are filling up with virus patients. Springfield is seeing an especially alarming spike. Springfield hospital system CoxHealth has had to transfer a dozen COVID-19 patients from one hospital to others in the region this past weekend.

The Show Me State has the second highest COVID case load in the country over the past week, only behind its southern neighbor, Arkansas. They both are also struggling to get residents vaccinated, as Missouri has less than 40 percent fully protected, and Arkansas is under 35 percent.

With a local vaccination rate at less than 40 percent in Saline County, health officials worry that a similar scenario could happen here. They say they are watching, and trying to learn as much as possible about Springfield with the hope of not having to use what they learn.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Russell Man Wins $50,000 Lottery Pr...

A man from Russell had 50,000 reasons to celebrate his birthday this year. According to the Kansa...

July 9, 2021 Comments

Flash: Comic Con is This Weekend

Top News

July 9, 2021

Combines Still in Fields

Farming News Kansas News

July 9, 2021

Local Health Officials Wary of Spri...

COVID-19 Top News

July 9, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Russell Man Wins $50,000 ...
July 9, 2021Comments
Combines Still in Fields
July 9, 2021Comments
Salina Police Log 7-8-21
July 8, 2021Comments
Stolen ATVs Found
July 8, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices