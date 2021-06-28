Local Football Talent Participates in Sharp Performance Top Prospect Camp

Some of the best high school football players in Kansas flocked to Kansas Wesleyan’s Graves Family Sports Complex Monday for the Sharp Performance Top Prospect Camp. Around 150 athletes showcased their skills in various position drills and one-on-one challenges.

Saline County was well represented with players from Salina Central, Salina South and Southeast of Saline.

.@SC_MustangFB’s @parker_kav performing at the @sharp_spelite Elite Prospect Camp. He’s put on some muscle going into senior year. pic.twitter.com/Ak6vCz2C2W — Pat Strathman (@PatStrathman) June 28, 2021

Salina Central quarterback Parker Kavanagh took snaps alongside Salina South signal caller Weston Fries. Fries was a sophomore last year while Kavanagh was a junior.

.@SalinaFootball’s @fries_weston is at the @sharp_spelite Elite Prospect Camp. Fries started for the Cougars as a sophomore last season. pic.twitter.com/o6vyt8rxqE — Pat Strathman (@PatStrathman) June 28, 2021

Salina South defensive lineman Kayson Dietz showed his explosiveness.

The linebacker group had numerous Saline County athletes, including Salina Central’s Kayson Graham and Nick Clayton, and Southeast of Saline’s Matthew Rodriguez.

You can listen to interviews from the day here.