Local Food Grants Available

Individuals and businesses in the Saline County local food sector are encouraged to apply for a $3000 to $5000 grant recently established by the Local Food Works Foundation. Aimed at bridging gaps and promoting connectivity in the system, the annual grant applies to new or existing projects. Applications will be accepted now through midnight February 15, 2023.

According to the organization, the grant recipient for 2022, Salina Food Bank, utilized the funds to bring educational programs to the Food Bank Gardens in hopes that the garden would become a hub for the whole community to learn and experience nature. The Food Bank was also able to give out 35 micro-green kits to attendees.

“This grant is a way to emphasize and promote our local food systems,” 2022 Board President, Rachel Bieker stated, “Local Food Works Foundation aims not just to assist producers, but to bridge the gap in food equity so that all can have access to local, healthy food. The project at the Food Bank is a great example of this.”

Information on grant requirements and the award process is available online at

www.localfoodworksfoundation.org; by e-mail at [email protected]. Information is also available on Facebook page Feast on the Fe, Salina KS.