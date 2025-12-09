Local Food Grant Applications Accepted

The Local Food Works Foundation is accepting applications for the annual Local Food Grant, offering $3,000 to $5,000 in funding to individuals, businesses, or community groups dedicated to strengthening and expanding the local food system in Saline County and the surrounding region.

According to the organization, each year this grant supports a project that embodies the Foundation’s mission

of connectivity, collaboration, and growth within local food networks.

Past awardees have spanned the spectrum of local food enterprises—from startup growers and food entrepreneurs to community educators and market organizers, each working to bridge meaningful gaps in the regional food system.

Grant Purpose

TheLocal Food Grant is designed to help launch, expand, or enhance projects that address barriers in local food production, distribution, education, or accessibility. Applicants may include:

Farmers, ranchers, and food producers

Chefs, bakers, butchers, and value-added processors

Food retailers, food entrepreneurs, or cottage-industry businesses

Farmers’ market managers or community garden coordinators

Any individual or organization taking an active role in the local food ecosystem

“We believe strong local food systems thrive when community members have the resources to innovate,” said Kirsty Hartley, Local Food Works Foundation Board President. “This grant is an investment not only in a project, but in the long-term health, resilience, and creativity of our local food economy.”

Application Requirements

Applicants must submit the following materials:

Cover Letter – Include contact information and a brief introduction describing your current or intended

involvement in the local food system. Project Explanation (500–750 words) – Detail the proposed project, including:

Project team

Explanation of need

Project goals

Project timeline

Description of how the project will foster growth for your local food business, group, or the broader food community Project Budget – Outline how grant funds will be used, including a list of materials or resources needed and their estimated costs.

Application Timeline:

Submission Period: January 1 – February 10, 2026

Review Process: A panel will review applications following the deadline.

Finalist Interviews: The top three candidates will be invited to interview with the

review panel.

Award Announcement: Final decisions will be made by April 1, 2026.

How to Apply

Applications may be submitted by mail or email.

Mail:

Local Food Works Foundation

PO Box 2357

Salina, KS 67402-2357

Email:

[email protected]

Awardee Expectations

Selected awardees will participate in an in-person interim check-in with a member of the Local Food Works Foundation Board during the project cycle. A final report or presentation summarizing project outcomes and achievements will be due approximately one year after the award date. Board members will collaborate with the awardee to determine the best format for this final report.

About the Local Food Works Foundation

The Local Food Works Foundation is committed to cultivating a thriving, connected local food system that supports producers, strengthens community relationships, and increases access to fresh, affordable, locally sourced foods for all residents. Through grants, education, and collaborative partnerships, the Local Food Works Foundation works to build a resilient and equitable food future for the Salina region.

For questions or additional information, please contact the Local Food Works Foundation Board at

[email protected]