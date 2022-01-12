Salina, KS

Local Farming Family Directs Grant to KSU Global Campus

Kansas State University January 12, 2022

 Kansas State University Global Campus has received a $2,500 contribution to its scholarship fund for online students from the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program sponsored by the Bayer Fund.

America’s Farmers Grow Communities partners with farmers across the country to support nonprofit organizations that strengthen rural communities. Global Campus was nominated by Greg and Melinda Sinn, who farm in Riley County. They chose Global Campus because of its land-grant mission and focus on providing education to students wherever they live, including those who are involved in agriculture in rural communities.

“It is a privilege to be able to nominate K-State Global Campus and to help adult students work toward degrees that will help them in their rural communities,” Melinda Sinn said. “The America’s Farmers Grow Communities is an excellent opportunity for farmers to make a difference in their communities.”

The contribution will be divided into five $500 scholarships and will go to rural Kansas students working toward an online degree. Many online students are ineligible for traditional scholarships, which require students to study full time. The Global Campus scholarship fund provides scholarships to online students regardless of whether they study full time or part time, understanding that many online students are only able to take classes part time while meeting the demands of work, family and other obligations.

Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $59 million to community nonprofits, aspiring ag students and public schools across rural America. Farmers are leaders in their communities, which is why America’s Farmers programs rely on them to help identify the worthiest causes. Dedicated to making a difference in rural farming communities, the Grow Communities program asks farmers across the country to participate by nominating nonprofit organizations with resources to strengthen their local communities.

